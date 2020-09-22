$22.82 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $22.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.74 million and the lowest is $21.89 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.88 million to $99.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.21 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $104.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CTT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.28. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

