$24.88 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $24.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the lowest is $24.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $22.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.94 million, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACBI. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 3,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

