$259.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $259.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.20 million and the lowest is $250.41 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $225.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $986.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $978.50 million to $993.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $923.67 million, with estimates ranging from $913.60 million to $942.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 49,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

