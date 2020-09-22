$31.53 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report sales of $31.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $32.45 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $126.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.11 million to $129.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $152.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2,023.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 613,064 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.