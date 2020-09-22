$345.44 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $345.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.97 million to $365.22 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 39,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,941. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

