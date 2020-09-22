$390.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $390.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $391.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $442.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

