49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. 49 North Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

Get 49 North Resources alerts:

49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter.

49 North Resources Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.