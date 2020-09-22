4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $11,331.03 and $5,947.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01485173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00181950 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

