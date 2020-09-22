$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to post $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $32.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $214.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $383.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,502. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $401,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $194,799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $92,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $64,641,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

