$520.45 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $520.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.21 million and the lowest is $517.51 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $567.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 15,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

