$533.09 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $533.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.91 million and the lowest is $523.95 million. Amedisys reported sales of $494.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $234.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average is $200.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,306,000. AXA increased its stake in Amedisys by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

