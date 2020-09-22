$598.03 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $598.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.00 million and the highest is $654.00 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,425,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,826,969 shares of company stock worth $80,625,643. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 57,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

