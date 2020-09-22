$66.87 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $66.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. QCR reported sales of $60.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $258.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $265.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $236.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.