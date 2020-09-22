$708.76 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $708.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 46,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,642. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

