8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells $429,931.43 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $12,140.83.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.