$9.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $9.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.72 billion and the highest is $9.77 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $10.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $42.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.33 billion to $42.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.13 billion to $44.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $47.41. 577,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,153. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.