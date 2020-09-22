$915.18 Million in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will announce sales of $915.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.93 million and the lowest is $832.96 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

TFII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.