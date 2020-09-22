Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,426. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

