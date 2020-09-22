Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $131.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $134.24 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $371.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 395,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.