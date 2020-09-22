Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.46.

Accenture stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

