AceD (ACED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,498.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. AceD has a market cap of $427,828.44 and approximately $4,498.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,259,150 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

