Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($9.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.40) to ($7.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($5.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHV shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,182. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,452,000.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

