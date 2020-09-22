Adelphoi Market Capitalization Reaches $71,826.86 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $71,826.86 and approximately $295.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.01406845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00184983 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

