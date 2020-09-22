AdEx Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.35 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

