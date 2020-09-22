ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 42,920,526 Shares

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 3,515,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

