AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.82. 1,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $560,000.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.