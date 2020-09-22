Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AEGN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Aegion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AEGN stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aegion by 1,535.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

