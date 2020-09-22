Aeon Trading Down 9.7% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $5.80 million and $3,828.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00871251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001801 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

