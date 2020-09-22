Aeron (ARN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,820.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $260,799.82 and approximately $7,820.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.