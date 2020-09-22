AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. 1,137,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,081,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

