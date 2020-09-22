AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in AFLAC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

