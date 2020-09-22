Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

