AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.