AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.95

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 99675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

