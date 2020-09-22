AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $189,847.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Bibox, Allcoin, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi, BtcTrade.im and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

