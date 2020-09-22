Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

ACDVF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 154,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,331. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $380.18 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

