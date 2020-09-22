Akbank T.A.S.’s (AKBTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKBTY. ValuEngine lowered Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 4,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

