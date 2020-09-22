Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKUS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. Akouos has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). On average, analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,938,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

