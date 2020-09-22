Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 12,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,985. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.