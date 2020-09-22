Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $40.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

