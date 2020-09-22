Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce sales of $53.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.78 million and the highest is $55.40 million. Alerus Finl Cp reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $210.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.09 million, with estimates ranging from $187.08 million to $191.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million.

NYSE ALRS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

