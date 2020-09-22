Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B) recently:

9/18/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$49.00 to C$52.00.

9/9/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

9/3/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

9/3/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

9/2/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.98. 856,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.