Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

