Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. It remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on its margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of ADS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 263,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 216,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,151,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

