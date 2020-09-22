AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AFB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 36,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

