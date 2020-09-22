Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 450,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 725,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

