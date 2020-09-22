Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

