AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,376.99 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $187,376.99 and $279.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039283 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 851.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

