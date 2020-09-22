Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 457,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

