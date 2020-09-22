Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives $116.45 Average PT from Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,872. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.